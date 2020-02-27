Bollard Group LLC Purchases 12,682 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bollard Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $269.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $186.06 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

