Bollard Group LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

