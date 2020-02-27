Bollard Group LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unilever by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,237,000 after buying an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,895,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 59,167 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.