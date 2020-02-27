Bollard Group LLC Purchases 8,864 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

