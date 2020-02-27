Bollard Group LLC Sells 223,605 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,148,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,605 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 48.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,498,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $424,181.84. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.