Bollard Group LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bollard Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $379.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.37 and a 200 day moving average of $311.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

