Bollard Group LLC Sells 54,220 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,220 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

