Bollard Group LLC Sells 65,676 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,676 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.