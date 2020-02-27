Bollard Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock worth $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,393.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $954.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

