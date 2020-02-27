Boralex (BLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Boralex (TSE:BLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

BLX stock opened at C$31.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.63. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$32.04.

Get Boralex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently -578.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.