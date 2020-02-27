Brandon Nelson Sells 800 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $16,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

