Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

