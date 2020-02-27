Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

