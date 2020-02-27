Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heico Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heico in a report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

NYSE HEI opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. Heico has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.75.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,945,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heico by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Heico by 140.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.