Brokers Set Expectations for Funko Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FNKO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of FNKO opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $421.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.