Brokers Set Expectations for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $209.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,486,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,510,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

