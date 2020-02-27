Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594,373 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $194,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,699,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 397,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 122,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of COG stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

