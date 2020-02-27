Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,199 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.