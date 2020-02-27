California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.74, 60,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,690,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in California Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 21.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 326.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 665.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

