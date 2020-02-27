Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $133.87 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

