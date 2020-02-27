Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

