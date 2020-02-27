Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

