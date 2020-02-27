Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

