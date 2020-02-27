Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

