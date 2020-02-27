Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after buying an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 178,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

