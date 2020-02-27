Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Covanta by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 127,929 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Covanta by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 492,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Covanta by 450.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

CVA stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

