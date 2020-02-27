Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd alerts:

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0817 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.