Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 113,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 144.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 123,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

