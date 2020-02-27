Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Waste Connections by 6.0% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Waste Connections by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 175,665 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN opened at $99.87 on Thursday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.