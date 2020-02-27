Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,071 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,131. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

