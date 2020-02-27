Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 285.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 35,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $338.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average is $364.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.31 and a 12 month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

