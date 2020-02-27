Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

