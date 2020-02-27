Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 645,709 shares of company stock worth $85,514,517 and have sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

