Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 26.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 95.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 85,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.