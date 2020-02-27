Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Proshares Pet Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 185.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Proshares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $47.07.

