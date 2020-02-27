Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 114,305 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 114,305 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 327,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,845,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,466,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 106,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

NYSE:CHK opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.