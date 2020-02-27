Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,293 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 527,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

