Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens boosted their price target on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

