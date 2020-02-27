Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 228.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 112,517 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,634,000.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

