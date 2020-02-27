Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 512 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

BEAT opened at $48.01 on Thursday. BioTelemetry Inc has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

