Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 751 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of SUN opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.20%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.