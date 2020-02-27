Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,189 Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

EDF stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.16%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.