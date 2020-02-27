Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,895,000.

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0511 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

