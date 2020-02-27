Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000.

NASDAQ PIO opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

