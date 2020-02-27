Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

IGE stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

