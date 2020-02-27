Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 240,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $114.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $135,973.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

