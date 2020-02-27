Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.60 ($71.63).

ETR:COK opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cancom has a one year low of €34.02 ($39.56) and a one year high of €57.10 ($66.40). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88.

Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

