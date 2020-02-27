Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Lowered to GBX 188 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 188 ($2.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAPC. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC cut shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 247.82 ($3.26).

Shares of LON CAPC opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 239.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

