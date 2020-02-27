CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CABGY. BNP Paribas began coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

