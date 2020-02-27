Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Shares Down 3.6%

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $34.37, 33,051 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 438,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Carnival plc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

